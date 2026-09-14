Osun State Police Command said it has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting of one Olalekan Oyeyemi, a.k.a. “Emir Ajagungbade,” in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Sunday.

The deceased was known as a staunch supporter of the Accord Party in the state.

A statement by the command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, said following a tip that an accident occurred around the energy filling station in Ile-Ife, policemen were promptly deployed to the area to restore normalcy and commence an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the statement, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that one Olalekan Oyeyemi, aka Emir, was shot.

“The Command is currently working to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the shooting, identify those responsible, and bring all persons found culpable to justice.

The Command assures members of the public that every necessary investigative and operational measure is being taken to get to the root of the matter”.

While condemning the act, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Zungura, urged individuals, groups, and other members of the public not to take the law into their own hands or engage in acts of reprisal, violence, destruction of property, or any other form of criminality.

He assured the people of the state of his command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and to maintaining peace and public order, and expressed his condolences to the immediate family and friends of the deceased.