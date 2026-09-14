A legal practitioner, Onyekaalam O. Allionnwu, has petitioned the inspector-general of police (IGP), alleging intimidation, harassment, professional misconduct and the prolonged detention of an Anambra State-based businessman, Mr Okechukwu Ugenyi.

In the petition dated 24th August, 2026, and addressed to the IGP, the lawyer alleged that Ugenyi had remained incarcerated as a result of what he described as actions by some police officers and individuals involved in a traditional leadership dispute in Agbaja, Abatete, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State.

The lawyer sought the transfer of the matter from the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Awka and Zone 13 Headquarters to the Force Headquarters in Abuja for what he described as a “proper and detailed investigation” into the allegations.

According to the petition, the dispute centres on the emergence of Chief Pius Ezeigwe, a US-based businessman, as the Obi Agbaja, with the complainant’s lawyers alleging that his emergence was controversial due to questions about his indigene status.

The petition focused on what the lawyer described as the “continuous incarceration” of Ugenyi and the circumstances surrounding his inability to perfect his bail.

The petition stated that the case was initially instituted at Eziowelle Police Station before it was eventually taken to court. It said Ugenyi was charged at the Magistrate Court, Ogidi, in a case identified as COP vs Okechukwu Ugenyi, and was subsequently charged before the Federal High Court, Awka, in IGP vs Okechukwu Ugenyi, Charge No. FHC/AWK/C/259/2025, where he took his plea.

The lawyer alleged that although the court processes were served on A.A. Nwano, identified in the petition as Officer-in-Charge of Legal at Force CID, Awka, another officer, A.N. Obo, allegedly took over responsibilities relating to the matter.

The petition further alleged that the continued detention became particularly troubling after Ugenyi was granted bail on 10 July 2026.

According to his lawyer, administrative issues relating to the verification of sureties’ addresses, verification reports, and other documents needed to perfect the bail were allegedly delayed, leaving Ugenyi behind bars even as the courts proceeded on vacation.

The lawyer claimed that the development had taken a toll on the detainee’s health.

The petition stated that Ugenyi’s health had deteriorated and attached a medical report, alleging that his incarceration had also affected his ability to take his routine medication.

In one of the most striking allegations in the petition, the lawyer said his client was allegedly being punished for “insulting a big man.”

The lawyer said the allegation was based on information obtained from a police officer whose identity would be disclosed at the appropriate time.