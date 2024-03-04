Worried by worsening insecurity bedeviling the nation particularly the recent activities of kidnappers and bandits in the South West region of the country, a civil society organisation (CSO) has called on South West Governors to muster the political will to tackle the menace.

The group, Yoruba Emancipation Union Worldwide (YEUW), in an open letter to the South West governors, signed by its director-general, Prof. EFG Ajayi, and secretary, Pastor Agbebi Joel Adebola, said that decisive action must be taken on major issues around it.

The group however noted that the crucial issue of security is for all citizens especially those at home adding that everyone in Western Nigeria must be at alert, “For our collective good, be ready to take preventive actions, and report any information that could lead to security breaches, with alacrity.

“Modern technology should be employed to secure our cities, towns, communities and settlements. We should remember, no amount of money or other resources is too big to secure our lives and properties.

“Immediate and prompt action, is very important in curtailing security breaches, which has become the norm, rather than exception in Western Nigeria”

They asked the governors to identify the forces of retrogression, stagnation, atrophy and failures that characterised the nation, adding that these forces continue to hold the nation down using different kinds of methods.

“The forces have used very calculated but subterranean means, to penetrate nearly all political institutions of Nigeria. Until lately, the forces control every aspect and department of the Nigerian state, name it: politics, executive, judiciary, the armed forces, the economy,” they said.

The group insisted that these forces have led to unemployment that snowballed to militancy and now degenerating to criminal tendencies that created insecurity in the nation.