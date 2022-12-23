The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has raised the alarm over alleged plot by Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, to frame and assassinate its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

CUPP in a statement by its chairman Steering Committee, High Chief Peter Ameh, disclosed that they were possession of an audio recording of how the governor and his aide, Chinasa Nwaneri, allegedly threatened to frame Ugochinyere for arson, murder, rape and then illegally detain him.

Ameh claimed that the Imo State governor’s anger came on the heels of the exposure by the opposition coalition that he’s among those plotting to rig and undermine 2023 general election in Imo and 14 other States.

He lamented that the miscreants parading themselves as govt officials might be behind the ongoing insecurity in Imo State.

Ameh, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, IGP and DSS to stop Governor Uzodinma’s alleged plan.

He said the Coalition will petition foreign missions to secure Visa ban against Uzodinma and his cohorts.

The statement reads, “Since we uncovered plot by some politicians to stop INEC use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation system and tampering of voter register, Imo Gov’t has been threatening to harm our spokesman Ugochinyere and PDP Ideato North South house of reps candidate.

“Their plot to kill Ugochinyere will be there greatest undoing as they have met a man that will never stop until they are exposed. In the audio recording we have you can hear the Governor’s aide proudly and shamelessly saying he will arrest and harm Ugochinyere if he enters Imo. As our spokesman enter Imo today they should stay clear off his path. Anything done otherwise won’t be tolerated by the opposition. The IG of police should ensure miscreants and thugs like Chinasa Nwaneri are arrested and prosecuted.”