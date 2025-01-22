The Director General of the National Productivity Centre (NPC), Dr Baffa Babba Dan-agundi, has lauded the effort of the governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi, in giving free education to the people of the state.

Dan-Agundi, in a statement he personally signed, described Namadi as the best governor in productivity, making huge investments in the education and agricultural sectors and making the citizens of the state more productive.

“His policies are testimonial in boosting productivity among the citizens of Jigawa State.

“The recent is giving free education to the people especially the girl-child and the sponsorship of thousands of students of the state to study medical and other related courses abroad all in effort to boost productivity in Jigawa State.

“On Agriculture, he highlighted the state’s significant investments in agriculture aimed at ensuring food security, fostering economic growth, and driving rural development.

“Governor Namadi revitalized agriculture in Jigawa State and Nigeria at large, which resulted in increased access to inputs, thus provided farmers with 240,000 bags (12,000 metric tons) of fertilizer at a 40 per cent subsidy, that made critical inputs more affordable.

“This is not only commendable but worthy of emulation for other governors in the country,” the NPC boss stated.