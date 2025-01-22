In an inspiring bid to secure a spot on the podium at the upcoming 22nd National Sports Festival tagged ‘Gateway Games Ogun 2024’,

Gombe State athlete, Lamech Danladi, has voiced a heartfelt appeal to the state government for support and funding.

The 20-year-old student of Diocesan High School in Gombe made the passionate appeal after clinching U-20 Boy’s 1500m gold medal at the ongoing Gombe State Inter Secondary School Athletics Championship in Gombe Stadium at Pantami on Wednesday.

Danladi, who spoke to LEADERSHIP shorty after finishing first ahead of other contestants, believed that with adequate resources, he can bring home a medal for Gombe State from Gateway Games Ogun 2024.

“My dream has always been to represent my state at the National Sports Festival and my country at the international level.

“My target is to win gold medal at the next National Sports Festival, but achieving this goal requires not just personal effort but also substantial support.

“So, I’m begging the Gombe State government to please to come to our aid. It is only one person, the chairman of Gombe State Athletics Association, Hon. Ahmed Shuaibu-Gara Gombe, that has been supporting and sponsoring us for competitions.

“The state government should please help us with financial assistance and training equipment that would go a long way to help us the athletes prepare well for the National Sports Festival.

“I also want the state government to help in sponsoring this kind of championship on regular basis, because it will enhance our competitive spirit. The chairman (Gara-Gombe) is doing very well for us by organising this competition and also sponsoring us to competitions outside the state, but he can’t continue to do it alone, he need support and that is why I’m appealing to state government to come to our aid,” Danladi said.

Danladi, who won silver medal at the 2023 National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State and MTN Championship in Jos, Plateau State, also called on the Gombe State government to step up its investment in sports, saying: “With enhanced support, we can not only improve our performance but aspire for greatness and inspire other youth in Gombe. I want to show young people that with hard work and the right backing, they can achieve their dreams.”