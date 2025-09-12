Advertisement

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery will start directly supplying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, to filling stations across Nigeria on Monday, September 15, 2025.

The refinery stated that the new gantry price has been fixed at N820 per litre, while the retail pump price will vary across states.

In Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti States, petrol will sell at N841 per litre, while in FCT Abuja, Delta, Rivers, Edo, and Kwara State, the price will be N851 per litre.

This direct supply initiative includes free delivery to registered petrol station owners nationwide.

Initially limited to selected states, the refinery plans to expand operations to the entire country in phases.

“All petrol station owners nationwide are invited to register for free delivery and other benefits,” the statement said, urging interested marketers to contact the refinery through its official sales channels.

The launch comes amid tension as the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) declared a “red alert” for its members following Dangote Group’s withdrawal from a federal government-brokered agreement, signalling a possible resumption of industrial action.

As the refinery, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, ramps up distribution within Nigeria, this move is seen as a major development in the downstream petroleum sector.

Dangote Refinery has also provided dedicated enquiry lines and an email address to assist marketers with registration and inquiries.