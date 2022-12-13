The interim chairman, Management Committee of the Kano Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA) Mr. Aminu Ahmed has said that the pan African drive shown by the Dangote Group will benefit the Africa Continental and Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA).

Dangote has been consistent in the sponsorship of the Kano International Trade Fair.

Mr. Ahmed, who was speaking at the Dangote Special Day at the Kano International Trade Fair said the Pan-African company can drive the AFCFTA to a success, through its presence in several African countries.

He said the industrialisation of Africa is now paramount and that the Dangote Group should be rallied and commended for it believe in Africa.

This is coming as the company was named as the most consistent and supportive partner of the year.

He added that the Dangote Refinery will revive Nigeria’s status as ‘Giant of Africa’.

The Dangote refinery is adjudged to be the single-largest Train Refinery in the Word with capacity to churn 650,000 barrel per day, (bpd).

Mr. Ahmed added that the company is also helping Nigeria mitigate the ravaging poverty through job creation and corporate social interventions.

Speaking, the representative of the Dangote Group Aliyu Da’u Aliyu, said the company is desirous of setting the tone for Africa’s Industrialisation hence it positive stance on AfCFTA.

“We are optimistic that AFCFTA will offer the long awaited opportunity and make it easier for African businesses to trade within the continent and benefit from the huge African market of over one billion people.

He congratulated the Council Members for their recent appointments, and for organising the 43rd edition of the Trade Fair, said to host no fewer than 50 foreign companies and 1000 local companies. Earlier, the Emirs of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero; Karaye, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar ll, and Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir as well as District Heads visited the Dangote pavilion with their separate occasions, and commended the Group for its contribution to economic growth.

Dangote business interests include: cement, sugar refining, salt and seasoning, tomato and rice farming, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Packaging, Logistics, automotive, Training Academy, Oil and Gas and fertilizer, among others.