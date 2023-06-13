Danladi-Salihu Re-elected As Kwara Assembly Speaker

The immediate-past Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, was on Tuesday re-elected as the speaker of the State’s 10th Assembly.

Danladi-Salihu, 38, is representing Ilesa/ Gwanara constituency of Baruten local government area of the State in the House.

He was re-elected following a motion for his nomination as speaker by member representing Kaiama-Kemaji-Wajibe constituency, Hon. Abdullahi Danbaba, and seconded by Hajia Fatima Lawal, representing Ilorin East constituency.

Hon. Emmanuel Oyebode of Oke-Ogun constituency was elected as deputy speaker of the House unopposed.

The inauguration of the 10th Assembly was performed by the Clerk of the House, Hajia Jummai Kperogi, at the hallowed chamber of the House in Ilorin, the state capital

The 10th Assembly was inaugurated following issuance of a proclamation letter by the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in compliance with Section 105 sub-section 3 of the Nigeria’s 199 Constitution (as amended).