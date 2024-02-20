Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced the donation of N300m to orphanages across Nigeria through his David Adekeke Foundation (DAF).

The Foundation was founded in 2022 to assist the less-privileged and has successfully raised and disbursed funds to improve the lives of many children.

The “Feel It” crooner made the announcement on his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

Davido said the donation was his yearly contribution to the nation, adding that details of the disbursement of the fund to beneficiaries will be available on Wednesday.

“I and my foundation pledge the sum of 300 million Naira to orphanages around Nigeria, as my yearly contribution to the Nation. Details of disbursement tomorrow,” he tweeted.

Recall that in 2022, Davido donated N237million to orphanages, saying that he had always wanted to use his platform to serve others.

The N237million was part of donations by fellow music superstars to celebrate Davido’s birthday anniversary in 2022. He later gave out the donations through his Foundation to orphanages across the country.

According to Davido, he disbursed over N200 million to several orphanages in Nigeria, a tradition that started a few years ago around his birthday.