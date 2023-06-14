Davido Opens Up About His Other Son, Admits Disorder

In a recent Interview in Dubai with Emirati YouTuber, Anas Bukhash, Davido disclosed many details about his personal life including his other son who is younger than the late Ifeanyi Adeleke.

When asked about his kids, Davido spoke about his two daughters, Imade and Hailey and also revealed that he has another son named Dawson.

He said, “I named both of them [my daughters] after my mum. Hailey, she is the exact replica of my mum; my second daughter, she is just like my mum. It’s crazy. It’s like she came in her.

“I have a son too. Ifeanyi has a little brother. He’s in London right now. His name is Dawson”.

Davido also admitted to suffering from Attention deficit hyperactivity disord (ADHD).