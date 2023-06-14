Odunwa, Onah Emerge Ebonyi Assembly Speaker, Deputy

The 24-member Ebonyi State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, unanimously elected the member representing Ikwo South State constituency, Rt. Hon. Moses Odunwa, as the Speaker of the 7th State Assembly.

Rt. Hon. Odunwa was elected unopposed following his nomination by the member representing Edda West State constituency, Hon. Nkemka Onuma, and seconded by Hon. Abiri Godwin Abiri, representing Izzi West constituency.

There was no any other counter nomination when the Clerk of the House, Mrs. Patricia Anasi, called for further nomination for the office of Speaker and Hon. Odunwa was consequently sworn-in by the Clerk and decorated by the Sergeant-at-Arm.

The members also elected Rt. Hon. Chinedu Onah, representing Ohaukwu South State constituency as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly.

Hon. Ogba Celestine, representing Onicha East State constituency nominated Hon. Onah and was seconded by Hon. Friday Ogbuewu, representing Ezza South State constituency.