Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has asserted that decentralisation is the way to go for Nigeria in the face of mounting challenges dogging its progress.

Soyinka stated this at the PUNCH Newspapers’ 50th-anniversary lecture held at the Civic Centre in Lagos yesterday.

He emphasised that the decentralisation of the country could make the much-expected difference.

The literary icon in the lecture titled: “Recovering the Narrative” he delivered as part of the weeklong activities marking the golden jubilee of the organization, said Nigeria should not shy away from the path of decentralisation if it would solve the country’s challenges.

He argued that decentralisation would allow governance to get closer to the people, adding that it was high time the leaders stopped taking Nigerians for a ride.

Soyinka said Nigerian politicians know the importance of restructuring but regrettably change their disposition to it when they are voted into office.

He said, “What do you mean by restructuring? Well, I don’t even like the word restructuring. I prefer expressions like reconfiguration and decentralisation. Everybody can grasp that, decentralisation. And those who lead, recognise the necessity of it. They recognise the importance, almost the inevitability of it until they get into power, yes, that’s the difference.

“It’s about time, I think leaders stopped taking this nation for a ride, you know, we must decentralise. Security, you know, has become a burden to bear. From all corners of the nation, that is the crime.

“Decentralised so that the government can come closer to the people, and productivity can really be manifested as a product of citizens, not simply as a manna from heaven. That is the attitude obtained at the moment.

“I know the fear. The fear is collapse, break up. That’s been the excuse given by several regimes. But suppose the nation is breaking up informally, in other words as a fact rather than as a theory. Then, you better just address this.

‘’Come straight on and see exactly what happened. What is wrong with general representatives seeing them and saying this is the protocol of our association, Anything outside of it? Anyone who does not want to accept these protocols, abide by these protocols and manifest these protocols in the act should take a walk. I have no problem at all.

“We live in what is known as the nation beginning as a vast football field ending up as a ping pong table. If that is going to restore dignity to citizens, if that is going to guarantee three square meals a day then so be it. One of my favourite expressions with people is “Let nations die, that humanity may live.”