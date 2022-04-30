While some are being backed by godfathers and endorsed by individuals and groups, others are going solo, believing that the backing will come in due time.

The fireworks may have started with the reported resignation of over 10 commissioners from the state executive council, who are statutory delegates to the party’s primaries and convention and aspirants to the different positions in next year’s elections.

As at now, contenders include Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro; former commissioner and ex-chief of staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, David Edevbie; former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi; Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori; Senators James Manager, Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Braduce Angozi, Peter Mrakpor, Ejaife Odebala, Fred Majemite, Engr. Chris Iyovwaye, Bright Edejeghwro of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) and others like DSP Ovie Omo- Agege, (APC), Emmanuel Edijala of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP).

While it has been a long time ambition for a few, having contested the party’s primary elections in the past, it is a first shot for some, who appear to have been thrown up by circumstances. The governor’s chief of staff, Mr. Festus Agas, has also resigned. Sources insisted that he had turned in his papers, being a statutory delegate to the party’s forthcoming convention. Agas had been rumoured in the past to be interested in the governorship election on PDP’s platform.

This followed Okowa’s recent directive that all cabinet members who have political ambition should resign their appointments, in line with Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022, which stipulates that political appointees must resign their appointments before participating in the 2023 general elections, either as delegates or elective office seekers.

At the party’s mega rally last year, Okowa promised all aspirants a level-playing field, assuring that there would be free, fair and transparent primary election in choosing the party’s governorship candidate and called on aspirants to control their followers.

Former Governor James Ibori, also in his address called for open environment for all aspirants to pursue their political ambitions without hindrance and commended Okowa for ensuring a level-playing field for all the aspirants. Unlike Ibori, who seems bent on Edevbie, Okowa is keeping his anointed, if any, to his chest and might not engage in open endorsement of any aspirant. But as a grassroots politician, he is not likely to be aloof on the matter.

Already, many of the aspirants were said to have collected forms, a first step to participate in the primary. The analysis and public opinions expressed about these gubernatorial hopefuls covers both the APC, PDP and other political parties. It is not surprising that a good number of the aspirants, in addition to their grassroots mobilisation, consultations and visits to stakeholders have been attending political events, especially those involving the party, with the governor in furtherance of their ambitions.

Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo

He was Special Adviser on Infrastructure and Housing Development to Governor lfeanyi Okowa. He is the only Deltan currently that had represented his constituency in both chambers of the National Assembly (House of Reps and Senate). He also emerged the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). He served some time with the incumbent Governor in the 7th Senate, and both of them can be likened to be contemporaries. There is no doubt that there is strong affinity between these two and it was not surprising that the Governor promptly picked him to chair his Transition Subcommittee on Infrastructure. The recommendations of the Subcommittee became an integral part of the SMART Agenda of the current administration. He has leadership antecedents and experience in public service.

Braduce Angozi

Former local government council chairman and Commissioner for Agriculture. Easy going. His Ijaw, Delta South origins is likely to be his undoing as the principle of zoning is likely to favour Delta Central.

David Edevbie

Commissioner for finance under two administrations, former chief of staff to the governor, former principal secretary to the president of Nigeria. If qualifications is based on merit, he stands head and shoulders above all other contestants. especially having come second behind Okowa in the 2014 primary and with the backing of his godfather.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his roles in the 2015 gubernatorial primaries has since pitched him against the incumbent Governor especially leaders of the party in Delta North.

Despite that, Urhobo Progressive Union, (UPU) has picked him as the preferred one among the aspirants even though the Ughelli axis, his ancestral base, may pose a problem. If the leaders based their argument on a sustained rotation of the governorship, then such rotation should also logically apply at home among the different regions of the Urhobo nation. They say the Ughelli area has had its fair share of Delta governorship but DC-23 has not considered that. He is also touted as one that cannot be trusted, having brazenly violated the same PDP zoning formula he is exploiting today, by vigorously contesting against Gov. Okowa, even when he knew it was the turn of Delta North to produce the Governor. He has never contested and won any election in his entire political career apart from privileges of appointments at the instance of his benefactor Gov. Ibori.

Esievo Abel

He was a retired Auditor-General (local government) in Delta State, with a clean record of public service. While not a stranger to the dynamics of governance, he is fresh when it comes to politicking. He is being considered a new comer and that may rob him of such chances especially when there are other popular aspirants from the Delta central senatorial district where he hails from.

Gbagi Kenneth

He started his campaign and consultation earlier. He was the first to obtain form. Gbagi is versed in the politics of the state and its political dynamics, having contested for governorship primaries before. A successful businessman with confidence to take on challenges. Proofs of his industry and enterprise are visible across the Delta landscape. He is expected to bring a business and corporate orientation to governance.

He does not belong to the mainstream of Delta politics. Just last Edevbie, Gbagi might find the other formidable aspirants from Ughelli axis to contend with.

He was Chairman of Delta Development and Property Authority, DDPA. He was the Chairman, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, where he nobly tried to sanitize the country’s legal system during Obasanjo’s civilian presidency. He was later appointed Minister of State for Education between 2007–2010 during the administration of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. He also disregarded the zoning formula of the PDP by contesting against the incumbent Gov. Okowa and lost woefully by scoring just two votes against the winning vote of 409.

Fred Majemite

He was a former commissioner for lands, Senior aide to past Governors with wide connections within and outside the state. The man with Midas touch has the backing of his formidable wife, former chairman of Ethiope East. LGA, her ancestral local government council. Residents are wondering how he is aspiring while his wife is also aspiring to the State House of Assembly. Just like the other aspirants from the Ughelli axis, he would contend with the voices clamoring for equitable rotation within Urhobo nation and other aspirants. His roles as the Director General, to an aspirant during the 2014/15 election may be his undoing.

James Manager

He is presently a senator representing Delta South. He has been in the Senate for about 20 years. One of the founding fathers of PDP in the state. He was Commissioner for Sports in the administration of Governor Felix Ibru, Commissioner for Works, Housing, Energy, Environment in the administration of Governor James Ibori. He is doing underground work and consultation of party chieftains across various tribes and senatorial districts. Despite his political experience, there are other aspirants from the ljaw axis he has to slog it out with, especially the Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro, if the Ijaw consensus arrangement fails. The political arrangements of zoning does not even favour him because the arrangement is tilting towards Delta central, therefore his pedigree is not timely.

Peter Mrakpor

He was a two-time Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice. Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN). He is very intelligent. He is said to be close to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa but his gubernatorial ambiton is being threatened by his private life. While his elsewhile wife, former member, house of representatives, is said to be lobbying to be running mate to another gubernatorial aspirant or alternatively go to the state house of assembly to be Speaker, his kinsmen are doubting such feet.

Sheriff Oborevwori

He is the Speaker, longest serving speaker in the history of Delta State House of Assembly. He is been tounted as the preferr6 candidate of the Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa. He has been enjoying the patronage of government elected and appointees It was gathered that he has the full support of members of the Assembly, who are reported to be mobilising for him at grassroots. His level and success of mobilisation is really a source of concern to his opponents, many of who are wondering whether the governor is backing him.

He is friendly despite that people labelled him as “errand boy to the Governor’”. Again, he has so many bridges to cross because other aspirants are determined to bring him down particularly when they see him as having the privilege of been a Speaker when actually he has not paid his dues in the politics of the state. While he is insisting that other areas in the Delta Central has taken their turn, the calculation and insistence that it is Okpe’s turn may turn out to favour him.

Odebala Ejaife

He is a lawyer, former member of the state assembly, former commisioner, project monitoring, former Sapele council chairman.

His previous quests for the governorship seat clearly make his gubernatorial ambition the longest lasting among the multitude of aspirants. Odebala could as well be the most popular of all the aspirants because of his vocal nature. The fear about him is his human right posture which if given the mantle of leadership may be difficult to control.

Chris Iyovwaye

Engr. Chris Iyovwaye, is a Marine Engineer. His SMART Plus Agenda is anchored on cutting edge technology to stop capital flight while harnessing the human and material resources of the state to build industries geared towards developing a solid economy for the State. He has assured that he has enormous capacity to contribute his quota towards growing and developing the State into an enviable world class economy.

While promising to made a mark in job creation, he said his government would encourage youth employment in a way that their capacities are developed to stand on their own to contribute meaningfully to the system.

Kingsley Otuaro

He is the current deputy governor of the state. His uninterrupted working relationship with the governor is an indication he has been loyal to his boss. Few weeks ago, Otuaro formally inaugurated his campaign office in Asaba and has continued to market himself across the state. Like Manager, he is Ijaw and both are from the same senatorial district. Otuaro is believed to have the backing of Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as “Tompolo” His aspiration has been giving Senator Manager and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa sleepless nights. While Manager sees him as an obstacle to his ambition as an ljaw man, Governor Okowa sees his loyalty worthy of compensation. Even if Otuaro emerges the consensus candidate among the Ijaw aspirants, will the Governor be bold enough to support him?

Ovie Omo-Agege

He is the deputy Senate President of the Nigerian Senate. Former commissioner for special duties. Ovie lost to Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan when he ran for the office of the Governor of Delta state during the People Democratic Party’s primaries. He was later appointed as the Secretary of State Government (SSG) of Delta State by Governor James Ibori in 2007. In 2015, Omo-Agege ran for the senatorial position under the platform of the Labour Party. In 2015, Ovie was elected as a senator representing Delta central senatorial district. The lawyer recently declared he was stepping out of his Delta Central comfort zone to bid to be governor of Delta State in 2023.Since the APC’s party’s congresses of which factional executive committees emerged at the state level, Delta APC has grossly divided along party leaders’ line. The factions controlled by Omo-Agege on one side, in alliance with the founding leader of the party, and the 2015 governorship candidate, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, the tendency controlled by Minister for State, Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo and the 2019 governorship candidate of the party, Chief Great Ogboru. Meanwhile, it will be great if Omo-Agege is able to reconcile all the factons in the party and pray that the PDP in the state is unable to put its house in order, then he will laugh last.

Emmanuel Edijala

Emmanuel Edijala is contesting under the Social Democratic Party, (SDP). He has expressed determination to take over the governorship seat in the state in 2023. He said the party remains the only option for aspirants to get elected into any positions of their choice especially when the new electoral act has given equal right to all political parties to realise their political ambition. According to him, SDP with determination to recruit members from all the nucks and crannies of the state has all it takes to take over governance without dubious thumb printing, rigging, godfatherism, bush votes and others detrimental to free and fair elections. Edijala, in his speech, said his determination is to rescue Delta State, get it back from its 24 years of backwardness in terms of infrastructural development and human performance.

Accordingto Charles Enuma, commentator, as the race for who eventually occupies the Dennis Osadebe House Asaba as the number one citizen of Delta state heightens, it is therefore not surprising that Delta central is currently parading the highest number of governorship aspirants while only a handful from Delta south senatorial district of mostly Ijaw extraction are also testing the waters to revalidate the sanctity of the PDP zoning formula that has brought about relative peace and stability in the political atmosphere of the state.

Now that the commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has insisted that the governor has not anointed any of the aspirants and that they may have misunderstood him during their consultation about their ambitions, the rumours of endorsement, by aspirants might simply be latching on Okowa’s achievements.

“The governor will not be interested in asking anybody to step down, because he is a democrat. But his achievements and pedigree will speak very loud.” Aniagwu revealed.