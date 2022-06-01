Emmanuel Dennis has joined his Super Eagles teammates in New Jersey as they get set to play Ecuador in their second friendly game in the United States on Thursday.

Dennis’ arrival was announced on the Super Eagles verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.“Update! Emmanuel Dennis @dennisblessed42 has joined us here in New Jersey. #SoarSuperEagles.”

Dennis will hope to help the Eagles return to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat to Mexico in the early hours of Sunday in Dallas.

The Watford forward’s last appearance for the Eagles was in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana in Abuja in March.