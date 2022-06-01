As the enforcement of ban imposed on operations of commercial motorcycles, popularly called Okada, by Lagos State government begins on Wednesday, the Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) said it has deployed more boats and increased daily operational trips at terminals and jetties located within the areas affected by the can.

LEADERSHIP reports that the ban against Okada operations affects six local government areas and nine local council development areas (LCDAs) of the State.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has said there was no need for any anxiety over the planned enforcement of the Okada ban.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, in a statement, said measures have been put in place to forestall any disturbance, adding that the ban will be enforced without any compromise.

“There is no need for any anxiety over the enforcement of the ban, which has been hailed by the majority of Lagosians as a reinforcement of the Lagos Traffic Law 2012 (amended in 2018),” the Commissioner said.

Recall that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on May 18, 2022, announced the ban at a meeting with the state Commissioner of Police, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers at the State House in Alausa.

Effective from Wednesday, June 1, 2022, the governor directed security operatives to enforce the proscription order across the affected areas: Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Apapa LGAs.