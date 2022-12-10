With just a few weeks into the year 2022, many of us are taking the opportunity to update our wardrobes to reflect the new year. Away from the world of loungewear. Whether you’re heading back to the office or getting the chance to plan for weddings, events and holidays, you might be looking to add to your capsule wardrobe with a new accessory.

If you’re thinking of splurging on a new designer handbag, then it is worth considering a style that will stand the test of time, rather than just a one-season wonder that will eventually end up gathering dust at the back of your wardrobe. For this, the best option is either to look to the classics – some of which may have had a modern makeover but are still very much trend-free – or to snap up designs that have an endless elegance about them.

So here, we round up best designer handbags which are unlikely to date anytime soon and will certainly never feel like a regretful purchase.

Source:www.harperbazaar.com