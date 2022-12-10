Nigerian singer and songwriter, Reekado Banks releases the official music video for fan-favourite track, Holla Me. An enthralling piece of pop escapism, the dance-floor-ready track once again showcases the captivating vocals and larger-than-life personality that Reekado Banks has previously brought to smash hits like last year’s Ozumba Mbadiwe, and his latest single Jeun To Da (JTD).

The video, directed by acclaimed Nigerian videographer Dammy Twitch, perfectly visualizes the themes found throughout the song’s lyrics with artful cinematography and visual effects.

Celebrated for making songs that will make you gyrate, Holla Me embodies elements of both old and new-school Reekado Banks, capturing his warmth with an instantly recognizable melody and playful lyrics.

In the last 2 years, Reekado Banks has released two acclaimed EPs that birthed one of the continent’s biggest songs Ozumba Mbadiwe, and the remix which featured Fireboy DML.

The track made a splash, landing placements on various playlists across the globe. Reekado Banks is getting cozy and going steady with the new era of his artistry and with over 200 million plays, and a Billboard world music top 10 album, he once again invites listeners into his world through his unique ability to connect with fans through his records, telling his story the only way he knows how.