The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) camp loyal to the Federal Capital Territory minister, Nyesom Wike, has asked the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to disregard a plea by the new national secretary of PDP, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, asking for cases involving the party not to be assigned to certain judges in the Abuja Division of the court.

Recall that Arapaja had written the letter to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, requesting that PDP cases should not be assigned to Justice James Omotosho; Justice Peter Odo Lifu; and Justice Abdulmalik.

Arapaja claimed that the courts of these judges were viewed by PDP and the public as “courts of particular concern” with regard to matters pertaining to or affecting PDP’s interest.

The Tanimu Turaki-led PDP, backed by the party’s governors, has been locked in a legal battle with the Wike-led camp over the control of the party.

However, in a counter letter to the Chief Judge on the same issue, the Wike camp described Arapaja’s letter as disparaging to the collective integrity of the judiciary.

The letter which was signed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the expelled national secretary of the PDP and member of Wike camp, said Arapaja cannot coerce the judiciary to depart from the position of justice to legitimise illegality and disrespect for the law.

The letter dated November 26, and marked received by the chief judge’s office, said: “Your Lordship may be aware that the seemingly contentious issues surrounding the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) border on the respect for the party’s constitution; electoral act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria only. Anybody who is against the supremacy of the law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is an enemy to democracy.”

The letter accused Arapaja of maligning the justices, adding that his allegations were “frivolous, mischievous and inconsequential to merit your attention.”

The camp further said Arapaja did not have the legitimate authority to write the letter because he was neither the secretary or legal adviser of the party.

It added, “the true identity of the national secretary of PDP can be verified and established from the INEC portal.”