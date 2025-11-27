President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness and deep sense of loss over the news of the death of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi.

The revered Bauchi-based cleric died Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, mourned the late leader of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Brotherhood, describing him as a moral compass who dedicated his life to teaching and preaching.

The President described Sheikh Bauchi’s loss as monumental not only to his family and teeming followers but also to the nation.

He recalled the blessings and moral support he received from the late Islamic cleric in the run-off to the 2023 election.

“Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi was a teacher, a father and a voice of moderation and reason. As both a preacher and a notable exegete of the Holy Quran, he was an advocate of peace and piety. His death has created a huge void,” the President declared.

Tinubu further condoled with the Sheikh’s followers across the country and beyond for the irreparable loss.

He also urged them to immortalise the late cleric by holding on to his teachings of peaceful coexistence, strengthening their relationship with God and being kind to humanity.