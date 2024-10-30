The founder of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy, has announced the appointment of Tega Oghenejobo as the new President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the record label.

The music mogul made the announcement on Tuesday via Instagram, commending Tega for his unwavering dedication to the growth of African music and his pivotal role in shaping the success of Mavin’s artists.

In his post, Don Jazzy lauded Tega’s passion, resilience, and leadership over the years, crediting him for building strong teams, developing top-tier executives, and creating sustainable careers for Mavin’s talents.

“I’m proud to announce Tega’s expanded role as President and COO of Mavin. While I am often praised for discovering and nurturing superstars, I can confidently say the most genius move I’ve made was recognising Tega’s passion and resilience.

“From the early days, I’ve seen him delve into the business, build teams, develop executives, and create sustainable careers for our talents. His commitment to Mavin and African music has been relentless, and I’m certain that with him in this role, we’ll continue to achieve remarkable milestones for our artists and the company,” Don Jazzy wrote.

In response, Tega Oghenejobo, expressed his gratitude to Don Jazzy, whom he described as a “supreme leader,” for the trust placed in him.

He also reiterated his dedication to advancing African music and furthering Mavin Records’ impact in the global music industry.

“I’m honoured to step into this new role as President & COO of Mavin Records. It means embracing new challenges, setting new goals, and reaching new heights,” Tega shared via X (formerly Twitter).

“Thank you, Supreme Leader @donjazzy, for your unwavering belief and trust in me to lead the Mavin team. I carry this responsibility with deep gratitude and a commitment to building something greater than ourselves,” Tega added.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the Mavin family, its artists, teams, and partners, stating that their collective efforts have shaped his leadership approach.

“Together, we will continue to push boundaries, inspire others, and make an indelible mark on the future of African music and entertainment,” he added.

Mavin Records, founded by Don Jazzy in 2012, has been instrumental in launching the careers of some of the most successful Afrobeats stars, including Ayra Starr, Johnny Drille, Crayon, Rema, and Ladipoe.

The label’s impact on the African music scene has been widely recognised, with accolades such as the MTV Africa Music Award for Best Record Label in 2013 and 2014.

Earlier this year, Universal Music Group acquired a majority stake in Mavin Records, signaling its growing global influence.