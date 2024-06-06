Father of the four children who were declared missing in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, six months ago, Chimaobi Agah, has cried out for help.

The children have not been found since they were reported missing to the security agencies.

Agha expressed sadness over the children’s plight yesterday when he spoke to journalists in Umuahia.

Advert

He appealed to the security agencies to step up their search for the children.

The children were declared missing on Monday, November 27, 2023.

They were said to have boarded a tricycle at Umuagu Ibeku to go to school at Great Ambassadors College, Nkwoegwu, in the Umuahia North local government area.

He said, “I am appealing to the general public, the state government, and the security agencies to assist my family in finding the children and reuniting them with us.”

The 43-year-old man from Amasiri in Ebonyi State lamented that since the children went missing, life had not been the same again for the family and their relatives.

“I have been praying and asking for God’s intervention as He has been helping families who have suffered similar fates and His protection of the children,” he said.