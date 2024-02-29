A 25-year-old driver, Precious Ugo, was yesterday docked before a Lugbe Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly disobeying a traffic light and causing injury to a police officer on duty.

The police alleged that the defendant, whose address was not provided, allegedly disobeyed a traffic light along Rita Lorri Junction, Abuja on Feb. 16.

The prosecution counsel, Mr S.O. Osho, told the court that when the defendant was approached by a police officer on duty over the alleged offence, he assaulted and injured one of his eyes.

Osho said the officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where the sum of N20,000 was spent for treatment of the eye.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 246 of the Penal Code.

Ugo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge, Malam Aliyu Kagarko, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2 million with one surety in like sum.