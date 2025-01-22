The Department of State Services (DSS) has filed five terrorism-related charges against a self-styled activist Muhammad Mahdi Shehu before a Federal High Court in Kaduna.

According to PRNigeria, the move followed Mahdi’s rearrest by security operatives last week at his clinic in Unguwar Dosa, Kaduna.

A Kaduna State High Court had granted Mahdi Shehu bail in the sum of N3 million two weeks ago, with the condition that he provides two reputable clerics as sureties.

Shehu’s initial arrest stemmed from allegations of disseminating misleading videos that went viral on social media. On January 2, 2025, a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kaduna had previously ordered his detention due to a social media post perceived as a threat to national security.

The latest case before the Federal High Court in Kaduna was filed after the DSS submitted an ex parte motion to detain Shehu for 60 days to facilitate its investigation. The motion was submitted in accordance with Section 66 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In granting the order, Justice Rilwan Aikawa authorised the DSS to hold Mahdi for 60 days to allow for the completion of its investigative processes.

The charges against Shehu include: False Publication to Cause Public Alarm, contrary to Section 59(1) of the Criminal Code Act; Dissemination of Terrorism-Related False Information, against Section 26(2)(a) and (b) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022; Intentional Dissemination of False Information, contrary to Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition and Prevention, etc.) Act, 2024 (as amended); False Allegation of Treasonable Act, in violation of Section 41 of the Criminal Code Act, and Use of Social Media to Support False Allegations of National Security Threat, contrary to Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act.

According to PRNigeria, the DSS recently apprehended Mahdi after he shared doctored videos that falsely claimed that the Nigerian government had permitted France to establish a military base in Northern Nigeria. He now faces charges that include conspiracy, aiding and abetting terrorism, and inciting public disorder.