Ecobank Nigeria Limited has opened a tender offer for its outstanding $300 million 7.125 per cent Senior Note Participation Notes due 2026, of which $150 million remains outstanding.

The offer, which commenced on Friday, November 28, 2025, is scheduled to settle on or before December 31, 2025. Under the terms, holders whose notes are validly tendered and accepted will receive $1,000 for each $1,000 in principal, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the settlement date.

Ecobank stated that the exercise is part of its liability management plan, aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and aligning its funding structure with its long-term capital objectives. The bank noted that the tender provides eligible noteholders with the option to redeem their instruments ahead of the original maturity date of 16 February 2026.

In a statement, the bank said the offer reflects its commitment to maintaining a stable debt profile and sustaining investor confidence through transparent engagement. It added that participation remains voluntary and based on the investment considerations of individual noteholders.