Pan- Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, has expressed serious concern over the hardship being faced by Nigerians across the country.

The organisation, in a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, suggested ways to ameliorate the pains and put the country on the path to a sound economic recovery.

Afenifere asked President Tinubu to direct all government ministries, departments and agencies to patronise only locally made items and services – except where such items or services are not locally available.

For instance, government officers should stop importing foreign made cars for official purposes. In the same vein, air transport owned and run by Nigerians should be the first line of patronage by government officials.

„Doing so would not only enhance the productivity and capacity of the organisations concerned, it would boost their morale. Owners of these businesses would also continually want this administration to continue to thrive because their fortunes are somewhat tied to that of the government. Such patronage would also make owners and sympathisers of such organisations/companies to have a sense of belonging to corporate Nigeria.”

The organisation also suggested that the president can also order essential food items to be temporarily imported to fill the yawning gap in food supply in the country. “This should be for a short while only, three to five months perhaps.

“In addition to opening food storages in the country, special arrangements must be made for all the 774 local government areas to embark on crash agricultural productions straddling all aspects; crops and livestock.

„This is to ensure that by the time the window of food importation is closed, a good number of local foods would have matured for harvesting. Government must also ensure that food merchants are assisted or encouraged to ensure that food prices come down considerably.”

Dwelling on insecurity, Afenifere noted that without adequate security, farmers cannot go to the farm to carry out their businesses.

It suggested establishment of state and local government police, adding that it will help greatly to tackle security problems in the country.

„Modern technology must be deployed so that it would be easy to maintain security in those areas. Besides, anti-open grazing laws must be enforced by states that have promulgated the laws in their respective states. The in-coming state and local government police as well as Amotekun will be handy in enforcing the said laws especially in the South West and Middle Belt,” they said.

It noted that the main labour organisations in the country, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have also threatened to stage open protests on February 27 and 28, 2024 as TUC backs out.

Afenifere maintained that steps can be taken by the governments, leaders at various strata, members of the public and organised labour to prevent strike actions and protests.

“The first responsibility lies on the federal government led by President Bola Tinubu along with state governors and by extension local governments. The second responsibility lies with influential stakeholders, community leaders and opinion moulders at various strata of the society including religious leaders.

„The organised labour unions too have their own responsibility in this situation.”

Afenefere also specified what to do by each of the identified segments.