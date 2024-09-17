Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) has urged Edo residents to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, and his running mate, Omorodion Ogie, in the upcoming gubernatorial election slated for Saturday, September 21.

At rallies in Igarra, Lampese and Ibillo in Akoko-Edo on Sunday, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan appealed to the Ebira people and other tribes to support PDP, ensuring continued dividend of democracy in the state.

A statement issued by the chief press secretary to Sen Akpoti-Uduaghan, Arogbonlo Israel, said: “I care about you and trust you’ll make the right choice on Saturday the 21st day of September 2024; Vote PDP,” she emphasised.

Asue Ighodalo is a distinguished Nigerian politician and businessman renowned for his unwavering commitment to the development of Edo.

Born and raised in Edo, Ighodalo’s deep understanding of the state’s complexities and potential has equipped him with the expertise to craft effective solutions. His academic credentials, including a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Lagos, have provided a solid foundation for his leadership endeavours.

Ighodalo’s professional trajectory is marked by success in both the private and public sectors. As a seasoned businessman and entrepreneur, he has created employment opportunities and stimulated economic growth. His tenure as one of the key members of the economic team in the state has afforded him invaluable experience in policy-making and governance.