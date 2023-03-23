Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, arrested 28 persons suspected to be “Yahoo Boys” in Ilorin, Kwara State capital city.

The arrest, which was effected at Mandate Area, Ilorin, followed actionable intelligence on the activities of fraudsters operating in the area.

Preliminary investigation revealed the identities of the arrested suspects to include a cleric, twin brothers, six students of various institutions, a mining operator and a host of other individuals.

The suspects were Toheeb Albarka (cleric); Lambe Kehinde and Lambe Taye; Francis Stephen; Olabode Yusuf, and Musbaudeen Akorede, who trade; Moshood Okunola; Kayode Aderemi; Ayobami Olorunfemi; Paul Ayomide; Agboola Marvellous, and Adebisi Olatunde, who are all undergraduates.

Others were Olaleye Solomon (Miner); Akinade Samuel; Damilola Shagaya; Muhammed Awal; Adam Mubaraq; Ogundiran Nathaniel; Jamiu Ishola; Dauda Tunde; Abdullahi Sikiru; Kasali Adegoke; Jordan Adeyinka, and a driver, Ojeniyi Boluwatife.

Others included Adedamola Samson; Olarewaju Taofeek; Adewale Oloro, and Omogbolahan Ibrahim

Items recovered from the suspects include 10 exotic cars, different brands of Laptop computers, cell phones, printer, among others.

EFCC added that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.