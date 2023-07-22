Ehindero: Excelling In WhatsApp Marketing In Nigeria

Victor Ehindero, a visionary entrepreneur and digital marketing expert, is the CEO of PotTV. Recently, he is making waves in Nigeria’s business landscape with his innovative approach to marketing, especially using WhatsApp.

With his brand PotTV, he is revolutionising the way businesses engage with customers and achieve remarkable results through the popular messaging platform called WhatsApp.

Ehindero is spearheading the establishment of Nigeria’s biggest WhatsApp marketing brand, disrupting traditional advertising and engaging thousands of users through the popular messaging app.

On August 27 2016, Ehindero birthed PotTV, a venture he started as a small-scale experiment, offering customized marketing solutions to local businesses. With a commitment to excellence and a community-centric approach, the brand quickly gained traction and expanded its reach across the nation.

Ehindero’s journey began several years ago when he recognised the untapped potential of WhatsApp as a marketing tool in Nigeria/Africa. Leveraging his expertise in digital marketing and his passion for helping businesses succeed, he embarked on a mission to build the biggest WhatsApp marketing brand that exists.