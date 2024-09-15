The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested an Ibadan, Oyo State-based businesswoman, Mrs. Adewunmi Adebola Dorcas and an auto parts dealer, Arinze Ora over attempts to export consignments of opioids and cocaine to London, United Kingdom and Congo Brazzaville respectively.

NDLEA officers at the export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos had on Friday September 6, 2024 intercepted a cargo going to the United Kingdom.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said in a statement on Sunday that “a thorough search of the consignment revealed 924 bottles of codeine-based syrup weighing 135.70kg and 5,250 tablets of rohypnol were hidden in cartons of foodstuffs.”

He said, “The freight agent, Owojori Olanrewaju Sunday who presented the cargo for export was promptly arrested, noting that “further investigation led to the arrest of another suspect, Adewunmi Akeem Temitope, who claimed that his mother, 58-year-old Mrs. Adewunmi Adebola Dorcas sent the consignment to him from Ibadan to deliver to the agent.

“A follow up operation on Saturday, September 7, led to the arrest of Mrs. Adewunmi in Ibadan where she deals in foodstuffs and cargo export.”

The NDLEA said, “The agent Owojori confessed that he has been working for Mrs. Adewunmi to export cargoes to the UK, adding that he was paid N2,411,000.00 for the job, while he was paid N2.1million for a similar consignment handled for the businesswoman earlier.”

In the same vein, NDLEA operatives at the same export shed of the Lagos airport on Wednesday, September 11, intercepted some cartons of auto spare parts and Checkers Powder Custard going to Congo Brazzaville on Ethiopian Airlines.

“A diligent search of the cargo led to the discovery of 300 grams of cocaine concealed in the containers of Checkers Powder Custard packed together with some auto parts.

“A follow up operation led to the arrest of the sender of the consignment, Arinze Ora, who deals in auto parts at Shop 12, Block 7 Aspanda Trade Fair Auto Parts Wing, Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos,” the anti-narcotic agency said.

Meanwhile, operatives of a Special Operations Unit of NDLEA on Tuesday September 10, arrested two brothers – Ikechukwu Ikeabba and Ugochukwu Ikeabba who are alleged sponsors of drug traffickers who specialise in exporting drugs by ingestion to Vietnam.

