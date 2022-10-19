Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, has presented the 2023 draft budget of N370.33 billion to the Kaduna State House of Assembly for consideration.

Governor el-Rufai during the presentation of the proposed budget tagged ‘Budget of Continuous Growth and Development’ said “the proposed N370.33b 2023 budget is a 21.82% increase over 22% reverse appropriation of N303.99b.

“The sum of N242 billion is proposed as capital expenditure and N127 billion as recurrent expenditure, the capital of recurrent ratio of 65.5% to 34.5% reflecting investment over consumption”.

He said the priorities of the 2023 estimates are on education, healthcare, adding that education and health has the highest allocation in the budget.

“The draft 2023 budget prioritises education and health of our people, it also maintains the capacity of government to fund significant infrastructure and to improve citizens wellbeing and retain economic competitiveness”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The allocations of 29 percent to the education sector and 16.05 percent to health, leaves no one in doubt but our commitment to human capital development”.

“The recurrent revenue projection for 2023; we hope to start with an opening balance of N35.097b , the internally generated revenue this year will project , 93.2b. Statutory allocation to federations account N59 billion. We are projecting that internally generated revenue will more than exceed allocation from the federal government”.

El-Rufai also disclosed that Kaduna State is posed for recognition as a centre for specialist medical services for cancer treatment in the whole of sub-Saharan Africa.

He said that maternal mortality has greatly reduced in view of the efforts put in place by the State government, where health personnel were recruited, he added.

Responding, the speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, commended the State government for presenting the budget for the year 2023 to 2025.

Zailani said that the budget would be looked into by the appropriation committee to ensure all sectors are being effectively carried along.