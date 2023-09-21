Managing Director of Deluxe Interior, Joy Nwaogwugwu, has disclosed that entrepreneurship remains the greatest source of wealth creation.

Nwaogwugwu stated this at a seminar for staff of her company, to encourage them to be committed and steadfast in their assigned duties.

“Someone who is investing in entrepreneurship is a wise person, and such a fellow can never be stranded,” she stated.

While not dismissing the place of education, she, however, stated that lots of well-educated individuals have also ventured into entrepreneurship after their academic pursuits.

“As much as you can, learn a skill, invest in it, and watch your growth. You must be very consistent in whatever you do, that is what will take you far,” Nwaogwugwu added.