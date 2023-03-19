The Labour Party (LP) candidate for the rescheduled Enugu East senatorial election in Enugu State, Sir Kelvin Chukwu, has defeated a former governor of the State and incumbent Senator, Chimaroke Nnamani, to clinch the senatorial seat.

The LP candidate polled 69,136 votes to beat Nnamani of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 48,701 votes in the election held on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

LEADERSHIP reports that the former governor is a political ally of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that Kelvin Chukwu replaced his late brother, Barr. Oyibo Chukwu, who was murdered a few days before the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections alongside his aides by unknown gunmen.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had consequently postponed the Enugu East senatorial election to allow LP produce another candidate for the exercise.