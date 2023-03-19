The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Dikko Umar Radda, has been declared winner of the Saturday’s governorship election in Katsina State.

Radda is the immediate-past director-general of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN). He resigned his position at the agency in 2022 in order to contest for the governorship seat.

He polled 859,892 votes to defeat his closest challenger and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke, who scored a total votes of 486,620 from the total votes cast of 1,386,427.

The returning officer for the election, Professor Muazu Abubakar Gusau, who declared the candidate of APC, Dikko Umar Radda, winner of the exercise, said the latter satisfied all electoral requirements of the law and returned elected.

LEADERSHIP observes that the APC candidate won in 33 out of the 34 local government areas of the State, while the PDP candidate won only his native Kankara local government area with 27,984 votes to APC’s 21,652 votes.