Sunshine and thunderstorms are expected to dominate the weather between Monday and Wednesday, May 20 – 22, across the country.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) gave the prediction in its three-day weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja where it forecast sunny skies on Monday with patches of clouds over the northern region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba State later in the day.

”Sunny skies with cloud patches are anticipated over the North Central region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Benue State during the afternoon and evening period.

”Cloudy skies are anticipated over the southern states with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

”In the afternoon to evening hours, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Imo, Abia, Edo, Ebonyi, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Bayelsa states,” it said.

NiMet also anticipated sunny skies on Tuesday with patches of clouds over the northern region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Kaduna and Taraba states later in the day.

In the North Central region, NiMet predicted predominantly cloudy weather with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Plateau and Nasarawa states during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected during the morning hours over the southern states during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta and Lagos states,” it said.

According to NiMet, sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds are anticipated over the northern region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna states during late hours on Wednesday.

It further predicted that the North Central region will be cloudy with intervals of sunshine during the morning hours with isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Niger, Kwara and Kogi later in the day.

NiMet envisaged a cloudy atmosphere with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River states during the morning period.

Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Ebonyi, Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states are expected to experience thunderstorms later in the day.

The agency urged the public to take adequate precaution as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms were likely to occur.

It also charged airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from the agency for effective planning in their operations.