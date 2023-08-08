Southampton have rejected Liverpool’s third bid for midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The latest offer is understood to be in the region of £45m.Talks remain ongoing with Southampton, but the Championship club are thought to be standing firm on their £50m valuation of the 19-year-old.

A source told Sky Sports News that Chelsea are also interested and keeping an eye on the unfolding development.

Lavia has four years left on his Southampton contract.

The Belgium international joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer, but he is expected to leave after the Saints were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Jurgen Klopp has already brought in two new midfielders this summer: Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton in a £35m deal and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £60m.

The new signings have replaced departing midfielders, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita, while captain Jordan Henderson and Brazil international Fabinho has also left Anfield this summer and secured moves to Saudi Arabia.