The European Union (EU) and German Government, on Thursday, officially launched the third phase of the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP).

With combined funding of €17.9 million from Germany and the EU, the programme intends to boost investment in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector.

The aim was to drive clean, efficient, and reliable energy solutions across the country with focus on renewable energy, energy efficiency and rural electrification.

Launched in 2013, with phases 1 and 2 already concluded, NESP is a technical support programme co-funded by the EU and Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The programme is implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in collaboration with Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Power (FMP) to build an accessible and sustainable energy landscape in Nigeria.

Under the 3rd phase, 154,000 people are expected to have new or improved access to electricity with 30,000 people to get new access to Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) for clean cooking, among others.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, Mahmuda Mamman, stated that the programme would build on the achievements of NESP II by attracting more investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency as well as support towards the objectives of Nigeria’s Electricity Act 2013, aimed at stabilising the electricity market in states.

The Permanent Secretary lauded the EU and German government for their ongoing support.

Head of Green and Digital Economy at the EU Delegation to Nigeria, Inga Stefanowicz, stressed the EU’s dedication to Nigeria’s energy security.

She said, “A cleaner energy future requires commitment from all stakeholders, this new phase continues to support renewable growth and the development of innovative models, like electricity franchising, that will bolster reliable power for beneficiaries.”

German Deputy Ambassador, Johannes Lehne, reaffirmed Germany’s support, and outlined the essential role of renewable technologies in Nigeria’s energy transition.

He noted, “Investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency are key to diversifying Nigeria’s energy mix and advancing decarbonisation goals outlined in the Energy Transition Plan (ETP).”

Head of NESP, Duke Benjamin, also stressed that collaboration with public and private stakeholders will be critical in achieving the programme goals.

“The 3rd phase aims to bring sustainable energy solutions to rural communities, healthcare facilities, and businesses, ensuring energy access that drives growth and improves quality of life in Nigeria,” he stated.