Ekiti State-born former Super Falcons goalkeeper, Bidemi Grace Ebunoluwa Aluko-Olaseni is dead.

The deceased goal tender reportedly passed away after battling cancer for eight years.

The demise of Aluko-Olasenu was made public on X platform, formerly called Twitter by a social media influencer; Ekiti Baby Governor TK.

He announced that the late shot-stopper, a “former Falconet goalkeeper, former Rivers Angel keeper, former Ekiti Babes Goalkeeper.

“Former Sunshine Queens goalkeeper, former Olgar Queens goalkeeper, FCT Babes Alumna, former Makbet Queens goalkeeper.

“Burial arrangements will be announced by the family. Goodnight our Champion,” the post reads.