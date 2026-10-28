The second wife of slain Islamic cleric, Sheikh Yahaya Ibrahim Masussuka, Hajiya Fatima, has recounted how she accompanied her husband outside their residence shortly before gunmen killed him in Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Her account came as Governor Dikko Umaru Radda condemned the killing, describing the late cleric as a voice for peace and interfaith harmony, while directing security agencies to investigate the incident thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Sheikh Masussuka was reportedly killed alongside an associate on Monday night, October 26, 2026, when unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles opened fire on them outside his residence.

Narrating the incident to journalists, Fatima said her husband was preparing to leave for his usual teaching session with his Almajirai pupils when the attackers struck.

She explained that she had accompanied him outside the house but returned indoors to retrieve a bag he had forgotten.

“My name is Fatima. I felt very bad. I accompanied him outside the house so he could go to where he teaches his students, the Almajirai, but I returned inside because he had forgotten his bag.

“Before I knew what was happening, I heard four gunshots. When I came out, I discovered that he had been shot,” she said.

Fatima, who identified herself as the cleric’s second wife, said they had a daughter together and described him as a caring and responsible husband.

“He was indeed a caring husband,” she said.

The deceased reportedly left behind two wives and seven children.

Meanwhile, Governor Radda, in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, expressed shock over the killing and extended his sympathies to the bereaved family, the Islamic community and others affected by the incident.

The governor described the late cleric as a respected Islamic scholar whose teachings promoted peaceful coexistence, religious tolerance and understanding among people of different faiths.

He said Masussuka was widely known for his Qur’an-centred teachings and opposition to violent extremism and radicalisation.

“I urge the bereaved family to take solace in the will of Almighty Allah and remain steadfast in faith during this difficult period. May Allah grant them the strength and patience to bear this painful loss,” Radda said.

The governor assured residents that security agencies would intensify efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and ensure that those responsible were apprehended.

“Those behind this heinous act must be brought to justice. I urge the relevant security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that the perpetrators face the full weight of the law,” he stated.

Radda also appealed to residents of Dutsin-Ma and other parts of the state to remain calm and avoid actions that could escalate tensions.

He urged members of the public with credible information about the attack to cooperate with security agencies to facilitate the investigation.

The governor prayed for Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus and comfort his family, associates and the Muslim community.

The killing has raised concerns over the security of religious leaders and the targeting of clerics who publicly preach against violent extremism.

The Ansaru terrorist group, which is linked to Al-Qaeda, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the killing in an audio message, accusing the cleric of being an unbeliever. However, the claim has not been independently verified, and security authorities have yet to establish the identity and motives of the attackers.

The Katsina State Police Command said investigations were ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The killing has left Masussuka’s family grieving and heightened concerns among residents of Dutsin-Ma, as attention turns to the outcome of the investigation and efforts to bring those responsible to justice.