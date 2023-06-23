FAAC Remittances: Federal Govt Sets Up Committee To Reconcile Alleged Discrepancies

The federal government has set up an inter-agency committee to resolve the lingering row between the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in the last couple of years.

An impeccable source who revealed this to LEADERSHIP, said that the committee was set up at the instance of the NNPC’s to President Bola Tinubu seeking reconciliation of the alleged discrepancies.

The committee, which is expected to begin sitting on Friday, at the Ministry of Finance, is mandated to reconcile the controversies surrounding the N4.2 trillion debt the federal government is owing NNPC Limited and the N2.1 trillion that the NNPC Limited is said to have failed to remit to the Federation Account.

“I can comfortably tell you that Mr President has approved the memo from NNPC Limited to set up a committee to reconcile the crisis between NNPC Limited and FAAC over the failure to remit money into the federation account,” the top industry source said.

The presidency source, who craved anonymity, said that vested interests had told the new president things that were not entirely factual, prompting the national oil company to write that the matter should be resolved once and for all.

“So many things have been told to Mr President since assuming office by some vested interests that NNPC Limited has refused to pay into the federation accounts.