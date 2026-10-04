The decision by heads of government agencies and other public officials to unveil a coalition in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election has sparked controversy, with opposition figures and critics questioning the propriety of the move and raising concerns about the possible use of public positions, personnel, and resources for partisan political activities. In this report, JAMES KWEN unveils the faces behind the group and the offices they currently occupy.

As political activities ahead of the 2027 presidential election gather momentum, a coalition of serving heads of federal government agencies and parastatals has emerged to mobilise support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election, putting the identities of its members, the source of its funding and the legal boundaries of their involvement under fresh scrutiny.

The coalition, operating under the “Forum of Chief Executives of Federal Parastatals, ” has positioned itself to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign through grassroots mobilisation, strategic messaging and election planning, but questions remain over how the initiative will be funded, the resources it will deploy, and the extent to which serving public officials can participate in partisan political activities.

The coalition is expected to complement the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) by deploying their experience, networks and political connections towards grassroots mobilisation, campaign messaging, election planning, monitoring and management ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group presented their vision in Abuja during their engagement with APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Here Are The Faces Behind The Coalition:

Dr Kazeem Kolawole Raji

Raji, the director-general and chief executive of the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), is chairman of the forum.

The Oyo-born telecommunications engineer served as the National Mobilisation Officer, Zone D, of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), representing all tertiary institutions in the South-West.

As a youth activist, Raji was the Oyo State Coordinator of the Campaign for Democracy (CD), the movement that played a crucial role in the struggle for Nigeria’s democratic rebirth during the military era.

Otunba Biodun Ajiboye

Ajiboye is the executive secretary/CEO of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) and chairman of the media and publicity committee of the forum.

The Kwara-born cultural enthusiast is a fellow of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Ajiboye was a frontline member of the BAT campaign, which mobilised support ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Aliyu Abdullah

Abdullah, who hails from Kaduna State, is the managing director and chief executive officer of the Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority. He is a member of the pro-Tinubu MDAs heads’ forum.

George Olumoroti

A former governorship aspirant in Kogi State, Olushola George Olumoroti, is the managing director of the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority. Olumoroti, a grassroots politician, is also in the forum.

Pius Akutah

Dr Pius Ukeyima Akutah, a legal practitioner and public servant from Benue State, is the executive secretary/Chief Executive Officer (ES/CEO) of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, now the Nigeria Ports Economic Regulatory Agency (NPERA). He is a close ally of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, who is the Grand Patron of the forum.

Ebitimi Amgbare

Prince Ebitimi Amgbare is the managing director and chief executive officer of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority (NDRBDA). The retired naval officer had served as the Bayelsa State commissioner for Youth and Sports and the General Manager of the Bayelsa Transport Company. Amgbare, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was the Bayelsa State Coordinator for the Tinubu Support Group during the 2023 presidential election.

Ronke Soyombo

Dr Ronke Soyombo is the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

She previously worked as a special adviser on Education in her home state of Ogun and as the national director of the APC Professional Women Council.

Mahmud Mohammed

Sanusi Mahmud Mohammed, the managing director and chief executive officer of the Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, hails from Taraba State.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Disaster Management and Safety Science and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN).

Olushola Odusanya

Dr Olushola Odusanya is the director-general/chief executive officer of the National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), Ile-Ife, Osun State. He was appointed by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kayode Isiak Opeifa

Opeifa is the managing director and chief executive officer of the Nigerian Railway Corporation. He previously served as Lagos State commissioner for Transportation under the administration of Babatunde Fashola.

Magaji Da’u Aliyu

Aliyu is the managing director of the Sheda Science and Technology Complex. He served as a member of the House of Representatives in the 8th and 9th National Assemblies, representing the Birnin Kudu/Buji Federal Constituency in Jigawa State.

Adeyanju Ibrahim

Prof. Adeyanju Ibrahim is the managing director and chief executive officer of Galaxy Backbone. The Professor of Computer Engineering hails from Oyo State. LEADERSHIP Sunday writes that beyond the political calculations behind the coalition, questions remain about how its activities will be financed and whether any public resources, personnel or institutional platforms could become involved in its operations.

With many of its members occupying sensitive positions in federal agencies and parastatals, attention is likely to remain on the line between their official responsibilities and their political activities.

For the coalition, its emergence signals an organised effort by its members to mobilise support for President Tinubu ahead of 2027. But as the political season gathers momentum, the questions surrounding its funding, membership, use of resources and the legal framework governing the political activities of public officials will remain central to the debate over the group.