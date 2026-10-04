The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has challenged former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, to identify any election he has won in the state since their political relationship broke down in 2011.

Wike issued the challenge while speaking at an interactive meeting with the Uzugbani Ekpeye National Executive Council and leaders and stakeholders from Ahoada East and Ahoada West Local Government Areas at Ekpeye House in Ahoada East.

The minister was reacting to Amaechi’s recent appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, during which the former Minister of Transportation questioned the Federal Government’s record on project execution and challenged the administration to identify major projects it had completed.

Turning the challenge back to his former political ally, Wike urged Amaechi’s supporters to examine his electoral record in Rivers State.

“Since I left him in 2011, after 2011, mention one election that he has ever won in Rivers State,” Wike said.

He also questioned Amaechi over several projects initiated during his tenure as governor, particularly the Justice Adolphus Karibi-Whyte Specialist Hospital and the Rivers State monorail.

Wike questioned the whereabouts of the $39 million reportedly paid to a contractor for the specialist hospital, noting that the project was not completed.

“Ask him about the $39 million that was paid for the Karibi-Whyte Specialist Hospital. Where is the hospital?” he asked.

He also challenged Amaechi to explain what became of the monorail project, which was one of the major infrastructure initiatives undertaken during his administration and reportedly involved billions of naira in expenditure.

Wike further criticised a malaria-control initiative involving Cuban personnel, alleging that $10 million was spent on the exercise.

“Ask him about the fumigation of Rivers State with people from Cuba in which $10 million was spent. Ask him whether mosquitoes have stopped biting us in Rivers State,” he said.

The minister said public office holders should be judged by their tangible contributions to the people and communities they governed or represented.

He specifically questioned what Amaechi, who served as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, governor and later federal minister, achieved for the Ekpeye people during his years in public office.

“Someone was Speaker of the House of Assembly for eight years, Governor for eight years, and Minister for eight years, that is 24 years in top leadership positions. What can anybody point to that he attracted to Ekpeye Land in all those 24 years? Nothing! Not one single thing!” he said.

Wike urged residents of Ahoada East and Ahoada West to demand evidence of projects and political empowerment allegedly secured for the area by Amaechi during his years in government.

He said leadership should be judged by projects delivered, people empowered and institutions or political structures established, rather than the number of positions occupied.

The minister also highlighted his approach to political leadership, particularly his efforts to empower individuals and create opportunities for others to rise within the political space.

He cautioned against leaders deliberately preventing other politicians from advancing, stressing the importance of succession and empowerment.

Wike also criticised what he described as the politicisation of personal and family tragedies, arguing that political disagreements should not extend to the exploitation of private grief.

He said disagreements between politicians should remain within the bounds of political contestation and should not be used to weaponise sensitive family matters, including the death of relatives.

The FCT minister further revisited aspects of his former relationship with Amaechi, including disagreements over political appointments and business interests involving federal maritime agencies.

He contrasted those experiences with what he described as the approach of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, particularly its establishment of regional development structures and appointments of individuals from the South-South region.