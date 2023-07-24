Federal Govt, States, LGAs Share N39.22trn In 4 Years, Citizens Demand Accountability

Over the past four years, the three tiers of government in Nigeria – federal, state and local – have shared amongst themselves N39.22 trillion in federal allocations, even as analysts and Nigerians say the impact of these funds is yet to be felt in the lives of the citizenry.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), on a monthly basis, pulls together the revenue of the Nigerian entity and shares it among the federal government, the state governments and the local governments in the country.

As the FAAC disbursements continue to surge year on year, Nigerians say they are yet to feel the impact, with analysts saying politicians at the helm of governance should expect that the citizenry will be expecting more from them in the coming months.

According to data sourced from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), while FAAC allocations had declined from N8.21 trillion in 2019 to N7.78 trillion in 2020, the disbursements have been on the increase.

In 2021, FAAC had disbursed N9.08 trillion which increased to N11.685 trillion at the end of 2022, and already in the first two months of the year, FAAC had disbursed N2.469 trillion to the tree tiers of government.

According to the head, Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto & Co, Ayokunle Olubunmi, the state of disconnect between the government and the people is about to change as Nigerians are now set to demand more from their leaders.