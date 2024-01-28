The federal government is set to inaugurate a 37-man Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage with a mandate to recommend a new minimum wage for the country

According to a statement by the director of information in the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (OSGF), Segun Imohiosen, the planned inauguration of the Committee was sequel to the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The inauguration is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

According to the statement, the committee under the chairmanship of Bukar Goni Aji, a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, has its membership cutting across federal government, state government, private sector and the organised labour.

He said, “from the Federal Government, the members include Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Hon. Minister of State, Labour and Employment (Representing Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment); Wale Edun, Hon. Minister of Finance & Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

Others are “Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget Economic Planning; Yemi Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary, GSO. OSGF and Ekpo Nta, Chairman/CEO, NSIWC – Member/Secretary.

“Also from the state government, Mohammed Umar Bago, Governor, Niger State- representative from North Central; Sen. Bala Mohammed, Governor Bauchi State- representative from North East; Alh. Umar Dikko Radda, Governor Katsina State- representative from North West; Charles Soludo, Governor, Anambra State- representative from the South East; Sen. Ademola Adeleke, Governor, Osun State- representative from South West; Otu Bassey Edet, Governor, Cross River State- representative from South West.

“From the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA)- Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director-General, NECA; Chuma Nwankwo; Thompson Akpabio with also members from the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) include Asiwaju (Dr) Michael Olawale-Cole, National President; Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Rabiu, National Vice President and Chief Humphrey Ngonadi (NPOM), National Life President.”

He further stated that the membership from the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprise (NASME) are Abdulrashid Yerima, President & Chairman of Council; Theophilus Nnorom Okwuchukwu, Private Sector representative; Dr. Muhammed Nura Bello, Zonal Vice President, North West .

According to him, also from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) are Mrs. Grace Omo-Lamai, Human Resource Director, Nigerian Breweries; Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General, MAN; Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Managing Director, Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited.

“From the organised labour, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Joe Ajaero, President, NLC; Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, Comrade Prince Adeyanju Adewale; Comrade Ambali Akeem Olatunji; Comrade Benjamin Anthony and Prof. Theophilius Ndukuba.

“Also, membership from the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) include Comrade (Engr) Festus Osifo, President, TUC; Comrade Tommy Etim Okon, Deputy President I, TUC; Comrade Kayode Surajudeen Alakija, Deputy President II; Comrade Jimoh Oyibo, Deputy President. III; Comrade Nuhu A. Toro, Secretary-General and Comrade Hafusatu Shuaib, Chairperson Women Comm,” he added.