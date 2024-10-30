The National Institute for Sports (NIS) has secured another landmark with the approval of the Paramedics Technology ND course by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

By this, the NIS is now mandated to train young Nigerians in the area of Paramedics Technology to give emergency medical care to people who are injured or ill typically in a setting outside a hospital to meet manpower needs for athletes welfare and those involved in occupational accidents and disasters.

Director-general of NIS, Professor Olawale Moronkola, said this was the actualization of a long-term plan to ensure that the institution plays its statutory role in sports development which cannot be achieved without incorporating the medical professionals.

The DG expressed the profound gratitude of the NIS to the NBTE for approving the Paramedics course after satisfying all the requirements after a very rigorous process.

With this development, the course is now available through Joint Admission and Matriculation Board this academic session for those who sat for JAMB examination this year with a minimum score of 100 points.

Professor Moronkola further asserted ” This will create a new horde of professional medical personnel who will be engaged to work with clubs, national teams and sporting Federations. This will ensure quick responses by trained professionals in the event of emergencies.”