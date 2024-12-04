FIFA have confirmed the seedings for the 2025 Club World Cup draw, which is set to take place on Thursday afternoon.

The 2025 Club World Cup will be contested by 32 clubs from the six continental confederations and will be the first edition in this format to take place in the United States.

Chelsea and Manchester City will be the two English clubs competing in the tournament as a result of winning the Champions League in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG are also set to be involved in the tournament that will run from June 15 to July 13 next year.

Clubs from other continents that have qualified include Boca Juniors, River Plate and Al-Hilal.

Ahead of Thursday’s draw, it’s now been confirmed which pots that the teams are in and there could be some interesting match-ups on the way.

Unsurprisingly, Pot 1 boasts the best teams in the competition – with Man City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG, Flamengo, Palmeiras, River Plate and Fluminense all in there.

City are reigning champions of the competition after beating Brazilian outfit Fluminense 4-0 in the final last year.

Meanwhile, Chelsea find themselves in Pot 2 alongside Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Juventus and Salzburg.

The Blues managed to qualify for the competition due to the fact they are – along with City and Madrid – one of the last three teams to win the Champions League.

While they may have struggled in the years that followed their European success, they look to have finally found stability under new boss Enzo Maresca.

Meanwhile, Pot 3 and Pot 4 are made up of a number of teams from across the globe including Neymar’s Al-Hilal and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.