The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security yesterday distributed agri-inputs to 250 farmers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ).

The empowerment programme which is under the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) aimed to address poverty at its roots, while emphasising the role farmers and agriculture play in economic growth, development and food security.

The inputs distributed include; agro-chemicals, improved seeds, fish and poultry feeds, sprayers among others to crop, fish and poultry enumerated farmers in Gwagwalada, FCT.

At the event which was held at the Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) headquarters, Gwagwalada, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Temitope Fashedemi, said that the empowerment was part of the federal government strategy to sow the seeds of positive change, while ensuring that smallholder farmers have the knowledge, resources, and the support needed to thrive in the agricultural landscape.

Represented by the director, Department of Agricultural Extension Services, Michael Brooks, the Permanent Secretary noted that the programme was not merely an investment in agriculture but also an investment in the future of food security.

He said, “As we equip these farmers with the tools to enhance productivity, improve resilience, and embrace sustainable practices, we are laying the foundation for a more resilient and prosperous agricultural sector.

To the participating farmers, your role is paramount in shaping the trajectory of our nation’s agricultural success. As you undergo this training and empowerment journey, absorb the knowledge, hone your skills, and apply the insights gained to elevate your farms and communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your success is intertwined with the prosperity of our nation, and together, we shall create a ripple effect that reaches every corner of our beloved country.”