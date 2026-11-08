A nation’s future is shaped by the quality of its institutions and the courage of those who build them. Some leaders create successful enterprises. Others develop institutions that shape how societies think, make decisions and pursue progress. The latter leave something particularly valuable: opportunities for people they may never meet.

Following Frank Aigbogun’s 70th birthday celebration on 1 November 2026, which I could not attend, I take immense pride in honouring a distinguished TEXEM alumnus, an exceptional media entrepreneur, an accomplished journalist, and a remarkable Nigerian whose contributions to national development extend far beyond the newsroom.

Frank’s life offers an inspiring lesson in purposeful leadership. His journey demonstrates that intellectual curiosity, enterprise, perseverance and a commitment to the public good can combine to create enduring national value.

Frank began his journalism career at The Guardian in 1982, then worked with the Associated Press and Vanguard, where he rose to significant editorial responsibilities. These experiences prepared him for an undertaking that would reshape Nigerian business journalism.

In 2001, he co-founded BusinessDay, recognising the need for a publication dedicated to serious economic reporting, corporate governance, financial markets and public policy.

What followed was an extraordinary exercise in institutional building. BusinessDay evolved into one of Nigeria’s foremost platforms for business intelligence and economic debate, helping executives, investors, policymakers and citizens engage with issues central to national prosperity.

Peter Drucker, the influential management thinker, observed, “The purpose of information is not knowledge. It is the ability to take the right action.”

A few observations better capture the importance of Frank’s contribution. Reliable economic journalism informs investment decisions, improves public understanding and creates opportunities to scrutinise government policies. Where credible information flourishes, accountability is stronger.

Frank’s commitment to nation-building is equally evident in his involvement with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group. His 19 years of membership, including ten years on the board, contributed to the sustained engagement between the private sector and government that Nigeria needs for meaningful economic reform.

His recognition by the NESG in October 2026 was particularly fitting, acknowledging years of dedication to policy dialogue and institutional development.

His leadership as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Impact Investors Foundation further demonstrates his commitment to linking investment, enterprise and positive social outcomes.

Yet perhaps one of Frank’s most significant contributions is the professional talent he has helped develop. Through BusinessDay, journalists, analysts and editors have had opportunities to sharpen their skills and contribute to public discourse.

Albert Einstein famously observed, “The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for being.”

That spirit of inquiry is indispensable to responsible journalism. It encourages professionals to challenge assumptions, examine evidence and seek understanding. Frank’s professional journey illustrates how curiosity, supported by discipline and sound judgement, can underpin lasting institutional achievement.

His accomplishments also offer an important lesson in good governance. Independent journalism strengthens democracy by encouraging transparency, scrutinising public decisions and providing citizens with reliable information to hold institutions accountable.

Nelson Mandela expressed this responsibility powerfully: “A critical, independent and investigative press is the lifeblood of any democracy.”

As Nigeria faces complex economic choices, the relevance of this principle cannot be overstated. Strong institutions require scrutiny. Responsible policymaking requires evidence. Sustainable prosperity requires citizens and leaders who understand the consequences of their decisions.

As Founder of TEXEM, UK, I find Frank’s remarkable achievements especially gratifying, as he is a valued member of our distinguished alumni community. His journey embodies the commitment to strategic leadership, good governance, intellectual development, societal responsibility and nation-building that TEXEM seeks to foster.

The TEXEM alumni community is enriched by accomplished leaders such as Frank, whose professional contributions demonstrate what can emerge when expertise is matched with dedication to the wider public interest.

Abubakre is the Founder of TEXEM UK.