The Governing Council of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) in Katsina State has appointed Professor Mohammed Khalid Othman as the new substantive Vice Chancellor of the institution.

The announcement was announced by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Ali Abubakar Jatau, after the 36th Special Meeting of the Council held at the Grand Amber Hotel and Suites, Dutse, Jigawa State.

According to Jatau, Prof. Othman emerged after a rigorous and transparent selection process involving 17 shortlisted applicants, drawn from a pool of 28 candidates and three additional nominees identified by the Search Team.

The Council considered the top three performing candidates before eventually approving Prof. Othman’s appointment.

Born on July 22, 1962, in Bindawa Local Government Area of Katsina State, Prof. Othman is an Agricultural Engineer with a distinguished academic and administrative record.

He obtained his Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Ph.D. degrees from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, where he also served in various academic and leadership capacities.

He is a former Executive Director of the National Agricultural Extension Research and Liaison Services (NAERLS), ABU Zaria, and until his appointment, he served as an internal member of the FUDMA Governing Council, representing the Senate.

Prof. Othman, who is married with nine children, brings to the office decades of experience as a scholar, researcher, and administrator.