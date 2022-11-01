The management of Galaxy Backbone, (GBB) has said it is open to partner with other foreign counterparts in order to foster ICT development while addressing and boosting the nation’s connectivity, transversal and other technology activities

Managing director, Prof Muhammad Bello Abubakar made this known when he received the Gambian minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr. Ousman A. Bah with his entourage in the office headquarters in Abuja. Professor Abubakar informed that the GBB as a public enterprise of the federal government incorporated in 2006 with the sole aim of operating a unified Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure, can gain more advanced technology knowledge from other foreign ICT organisations

He added that as a pathway to exploring ways, GBB can partner with the Gambian Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy as collaboration with institutions like this is the core of the evolution as an organisation.

Also speaking the Gambian minister of Communications and Digital Economy Mr. Ousman A. Bah appreciated the management of the organisation for hosting him, saying Nigeria is one of the fast growing ICT nations that attracts developers without invitation.